French-Canadian avant-dance stars Automelodi bring their lush, synthesized swoon to Orlando on Friday

French-Canadian dark-synth star Automelodi will be in the spotlight for the first Panic! event since the local avant-dance promoters parted ways with their former home base of Stonewall.
Automelodi are touring behind last year's album on HoloDeck, Mirages Au Futur Verre-brisé. The sound, unlike many of the colder Panic! headliners, is lush and romantic, a synthesized swoon. Imagine roses covering the dancefloor. The local support is top-notch too, with Orlando's Mother Juno – on a seemingly unstoppable creative roll of brutalist EBM – and St. Pete's Ortrotasce, a shadowy presence in the Sunshine State, but a floor-filler around the country and in Europe.
This story appears in the March 11, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly.
