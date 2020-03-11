The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

The Heard

French-Canadian avant-dance stars Automelodi bring their lush, synthesized swoon to Orlando on Friday

Posted By on Wed, Mar 11, 2020 at 1:36 PM

click to enlarge Automelodi - PHOTO BY KATJA RUGE
  • Photo by Katja Ruge
  • Automelodi

French-Canadian dark-synth star Automelodi will be in the spotlight for the first Panic! event since the local avant-dance promoters parted ways with their former home base of Stonewall.

Automelodi are touring behind last year's album on HoloDeck, Mirages Au Futur Verre-brisé. The sound, unlike many of the colder Panic! headliners, is lush and romantic, a synthesized swoon. Imagine roses covering the dancefloor. The local support is top-notch too, with Orlando's Mother Juno – on a seemingly unstoppable creative roll of brutalist EBM – and St. Pete's Ortrotasce, a shadowy presence in the Sunshine State, but a floor-filler around the country and in Europe.

Friday, March 13 at 9 p.m. | Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St. | facebook.com/ironcowcafe | $10
click to enlarge Automelodi - PHOTO BY KATJA RUGE
  • Photo by Katja Ruge
  • Automelodi

This story appears in the March 11, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney World's no good, very bad week of ride accidents points to a bigger issue at the Orlando resort Read More

  2. Video shows DaBaby slapping a woman at his Florida concert last weekend Read More

  3. Florida strip club gives away 10,000 face masks to horny guys concerned about coronavirus Read More

  4. Coronavirus is already impacting Disney and cruise lines, but Orlando's bigger concern could be I-Drive Read More

  5. Eight more coronavirus cases announced in Florida Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation