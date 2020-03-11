Chick-fil-A plans to sell bottled sauces, but only in Florida

click to enlarge
As the prolific rapper Gucci Mane once said, “If a man does not have sauce, then he is lost. But the same man can get lost in the sauce.” This tidbit couldn’t be more relevant now that Chick-fil-A is bottling their sauce.
Starting in April, you’ll be able to find 16-ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A’s Polynesian and Chick-fil-A sauces at Florida Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores.
According to Chick-fil-A’s website
, the bottles will start at $3.49.
Alternatively, 8-ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A, Polynesian, barbecue, honey mustard and garden herb ranch sauces will be available for purchase at participating stores beginning mid-March. The smaller bottles will also be included with catered Chick-fil-A orders.
Unfortunately, fans of the Sweet & Spicy Sriracha and Zesty Buffalo sauces will have to continue hoarding individual packets.
All proceeds that the fast food chain makes on the retail bottles will go to Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship Initiative. The scholarship plans to donate $17 million to 6,700 employees for college.
“Chick-fil-A Sauce and Polynesian Sauce are our two most popular sauces, so we are extremely excited to offer them at select retail stores outside of the restaurant,” said Michael Patrick, principal program lead, Beyond the Restaurant. “And because our Team Members are truly our ‘secret sauce’ to creating a positive experience in our restaurants, each time a customer purchases a Bottled Sauce at a participating retailer, the Chick-fil-A profits will support Team Members through our scholarship program.”
Chick-fil-A said it will consider nationwide sale of the sauce bottles if the Floridian pilot sales go well.
This story originally appeared in Creative Loafing Tampa.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.