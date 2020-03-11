Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Tip Jar

Chick-fil-A plans to sell bottled sauces, but only in Florida

Posted By on Wed, Mar 11, 2020 at 11:47 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CHICK-FIL-A
  • Photo via Chick-fil-A
As the prolific rapper Gucci Mane once said, “If a man does not have sauce, then he is lost. But the same man can get lost in the sauce.” This tidbit couldn’t be more relevant now that Chick-fil-A is bottling their sauce.

Starting in April, you’ll be able to find 16-ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A’s Polynesian and Chick-fil-A sauces at Florida Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores.

According to Chick-fil-A’s website, the bottles will start at $3.49.

Alternatively, 8-ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A, Polynesian, barbecue, honey mustard and garden herb ranch sauces will be available for purchase at participating stores beginning mid-March. The smaller bottles will also be included with catered Chick-fil-A orders.



Unfortunately, fans of the Sweet & Spicy Sriracha and Zesty Buffalo sauces will have to continue hoarding individual packets.

All proceeds that the fast food chain makes on the retail bottles will go to Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship Initiative. The scholarship plans to donate $17 million to 6,700 employees for college.

“Chick-fil-A Sauce and Polynesian Sauce are our two most popular sauces, so we are extremely excited to offer them at select retail stores outside of the restaurant,” said Michael Patrick, principal program lead, Beyond the Restaurant. “And because our Team Members are truly our ‘secret sauce’ to creating a positive experience in our restaurants, each time a customer purchases a Bottled Sauce at a participating retailer, the Chick-fil-A profits will support Team Members through our scholarship program.”

Chick-fil-A said it will consider nationwide sale of the sauce bottles if the Floridian pilot sales go well.

This story originally appeared in Creative Loafing Tampa.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney World's no good, very bad week of ride accidents points to a bigger issue at the Orlando resort Read More

  2. Video shows DaBaby slapping a woman at his Florida concert last weekend Read More

  3. Florida strip club gives away 10,000 face masks to horny guys concerned about coronavirus Read More

  4. Coronavirus is already impacting Disney and cruise lines, but Orlando's bigger concern could be I-Drive Read More

  5. Eight more coronavirus cases announced in Florida Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation