Prog legends King Crimson bring their regal presence to Orlando in June

Influential prog rock veterans King Crimson
- yes, with Robert Fripp!
- have announced a June-July North American tour that kicks off in Florida, and Orlando fans will have a chance to sit
'in the court of the Crimson King.' Along for the ride is the equally avant-minded Zappa band.
King Crimson plays the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center
for the Performing Arts on Monday, June 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale March 13.
