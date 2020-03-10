The Heard

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Prog legends King Crimson bring their regal presence to Orlando in June

Posted By on Tue, Mar 10, 2020 at 3:37 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY TICKETMASTER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Ticketmaster/Facebook
Influential prog rock veterans King Crimson - yes, with Robert Fripp! - have announced a June-July North American tour that kicks off in Florida, and Orlando fans will have a chance to sit 'in the court of the Crimson King.' Along for the ride is the equally avant-minded Zappa band.

King Crimson plays the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, June 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale March 13.

