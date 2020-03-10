Orlando Ballet gives a behind-the-scenes look at the art of dance on Friday, with lots of wine

click to enlarge Photo via orlando Ballet

This isn't your ordinary ballet recital. Uncorked is an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the world of the Orlando Ballet and the creative mind of artistic director Robert Hill. This process-driven performance is a pathway into the world of ballet, demystifying the stage and the dancers, as you watch the director choreograph a dance with local talent in real time. Witness the focus and the dedication that goes into practicing and perfecting the punishing art of ballet.

This event will also feature the premiere screening of Sur Les Pointes, a documentary following Robert Hill and the Orlando Ballet. There are lots of great reasons for audiences to attend and enjoy a glass of their favorite red or white wine at the ballet, but this first-time performance in their new building, Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre, seals the deal. VIP tickets get up-front seating and a glass of wine.

Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m. | Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre, 600 N. Lake Formosa Drive | orlandoballet.org | $30-$50