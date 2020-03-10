Martin Lawrence returns to his standup roots in Orlando, touring with his 'Lit AF' collection of comedy friends

click to enlarge Photo by Andrew Jackson via Martin Lawrence/Twitter

Bad Boys and Martin star of television and silver screen Martin Lawrence is back to his roots of stand-up, hosting a badass collection of comedy friends on the Lit AF Tour. Lawrence, the creator of the acrobatic and absurdist comedy hour You So Crazy, will be performing and hosting. It's a dual skill he mastered hosting Def Comedy Jam, when Marty Mar had crowds convulsing out of their seats before ushering on a wild-ass friend to keep the good times rolling. In typical Lawrence fashion, he continues to keep outrageously funny company; the Lit AF Tour also features Chicago radio king Rickey Smiley, Barbershop and Semi-Pro silly-man DeRay Davis, Def Comedy destroyer Adele Givens and Comicview's Clayton Thomas.



Friday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m. | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 407-440-7900 | amwaycenter.com | $36-$376

