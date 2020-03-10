The Gist

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

The Gist

Martin Lawrence returns to his standup roots in Orlando, touring with his 'Lit AF' collection of comedy friends

Posted By on Tue, Mar 10, 2020 at 6:59 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ANDREW JACKSON VIA MARTIN LAWRENCE/TWITTER
  • Photo by Andrew Jackson via Martin Lawrence/Twitter

Bad Boys and Martin star of television and silver screen Martin Lawrence is back to his roots of stand-up, hosting a badass collection of comedy friends on the Lit AF Tour. Lawrence, the creator of the acrobatic and absurdist comedy hour You So Crazy, will be performing and hosting. It's a dual skill he mastered hosting Def Comedy Jam, when Marty Mar had crowds convulsing out of their seats before ushering on a wild-ass friend to keep the good times rolling. In typical Lawrence fashion, he continues to keep outrageously funny company; the Lit AF Tour also features Chicago radio king Rickey Smiley, Barbershop and Semi-Pro silly-man DeRay Davis, Def Comedy destroyer Adele Givens and Comicview's Clayton Thomas.

Friday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m. | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 407-440-7900 | amwaycenter.com | $36-$376

This story appears in the March 11, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

