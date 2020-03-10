The Gist

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Posted By on Tue, Mar 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

State Capitol Shuts Down For Emergency Cleaning

In light of the COVID-19 scare, Florida's State Capitol is shut down for emergency cleaning. - LINK

Florida's Governor has declared a state of emergency, which actually helps in times like these. - LINK



Ummmmm... so it looks like the Vice Prez may have come in contact with the coronavirus while in Florida. - LINK

Nik Wallenda is bringing his tight rope to Legoland to "walk the plank." - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

