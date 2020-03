Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, March 10, 2020

In light of the COVID-19 scare, Florida's State Capitol is shut down for emergency cleaning. - LINK Florida's Governor has declared a state of emergency, which actually helps in times like these. - LINK Ummmmm... so it looks like the Vice Prez may have come in contact with the coronavirus while in Florida. - LINK Nik Wallenda is bringing his tight rope to Legoland to "walk the plank." - LINK

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press