Florida Executive Order 20-52 COVID-19 Public Health Emergency: Collectors Edition

Yesterday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a public health emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak. Essentially, executive orders states of emergency designate who does what and allow the government to use money for personnel, supplies and equipment as needed.As well, Executive Order 20-52 allows out-of-state medical professionals to practice in Florida for the duration of the order and permits pharmacists to prescribe up to a 30-day emergency refill of prescription drugs as needed.Members of the Florida press were emailed the full statement last night. If you'd like to read the whole thing, WHEREASes and all, here you go:

