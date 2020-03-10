The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

The Heard

Brooklyn band Bosco Mujo shoot through Will's Pub this Wednesday like a meteor of extreme rock 'n roll

Posted By on Tue, Mar 10, 2020 at 6:16 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JEN CRAY
  • Photo by Jen Cray

From the head count to the unsuspecting vibe, it seemed hardly anyone knew that a bomb was about to rip through Will's Pub on that sleepy Tuesday night last October. And then Brooklyn band Bosco Mujo happened. From seemingly nowhere, this new trio shot like a meteor of extreme rock & roll. When frontman, guitarist and human tornado Ken Minami (ex-Toranavox) unleashes his mantra – "Let's explooode!" – he fucking means it. From the storming rhythm section to Minami flailing about like a punk madman Hendrix, this band's performance is pure wildfire. Few were there to witness it, but all were left with faces melted and lives changed. For fans of all-out live rock brinkmanship like Monotonix and Lightning Bolt, this one is imperative. Never sleep on Bosco Mujo again.

with Jump Ramp, Dearest, Not Cool | Wednesday, March 11, 8 p.m. | Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $5-$8

This story appears in the March 11, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Bosco Mujo, Jump Ramp, Dearest, Not Cool @ Will's Pub

    • Wed., March 11, 8 p.m. $5-$8

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney World's no good, very bad week of ride accidents points to a bigger issue at the Orlando resort Read More

  2. Coronavirus is already impacting Disney and cruise lines, but Orlando's bigger concern could be I-Drive Read More

  3. VP Mike Pence, visiting Florida to say cruise travel is safe, may have been exposed to coronavirus Read More

  4. Udon Fifty to bring a new noodle experience to Orlando's Tori Tori Read More

  5. Suspect accused of switching Lake County voter registrations from Democratic to Republican Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation