Brooklyn band Bosco Mujo shoot through Will's Pub this Wednesday like a meteor of extreme rock 'n roll

From the head count to the unsuspecting vibe, it seemed hardly anyone knew that a bomb was about to rip through Will's Pub on that sleepy Tuesday night last October. And then Brooklyn band Bosco Mujo happened. From seemingly nowhere, this new trio shot like a meteor of extreme rock & roll. When frontman, guitarist and human tornado Ken Minami (ex-Toranavox) unleashes his mantra – "Let's explooode!" – he fucking means it. From the storming rhythm section to Minami flailing about like a punk madman Hendrix, this band's performance is pure wildfire. Few were there to witness it, but all were left with faces melted and lives changed. For fans of all-out live rock brinkmanship like Monotonix and Lightning Bolt, this one is imperative. Never sleep on Bosco Mujo again.
with Jump Ramp, Dearest, Not Cool | Wednesday, March 11, 8 p.m. | Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $5-$8
This story appears in the March 11, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly.
