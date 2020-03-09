The Heard

Monday, March 9, 2020

Video shows DaBaby slapping a woman at his Florida concert last weekend

Posted By on Mon, Mar 9, 2020 at 7:01 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA RAP ALERT/TWITTER
  • Screenshot via Rap Alert/Twitter
The incident occurred at Whiskey North—located at 11921 N. Dale Mabry Hwy.—on Saturday night when the Grammy-nominated artist was walking through the crowd to the stage. Footage obtained by TMZ, shows the rapper striking a woman who was holding her phone near his face.

According to Complex, the crowd turned on DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, and booed him to the point he left without performing a single song.

The rapper — who headlined WildSplash in Coachman Park on the same day — has since issued an apology, saying he felt he wasn’t being treated with respect by having the phone so close to his face, and that could not see who it was because of the phone’s light.

“I do sincerely apologize. I do, I’m very sorry that there was a female on the other end of that flashlight on that phone,” said DaBaby in the video.



A report was filed with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, though the woman involved, who has been identified as Tyronesha Laws hasn’t decided whether or not to file charges, though she has retained the legal services of Morgan & Morgan, reports TMZ.

"Morgan & Morgan has been retained to represent the interests of Tyronesha Laws,” said the law firm to the site. “Ms. Laws has received DaBaby's Instagram message. We look forward to speaking with Mr. Kirk."

Last May, DaBaby punched a guy at a Louis Vuitton store so hard his pants fell down. The North Carolina native also shot and killed a man in self defense in a Walmart parking lot in 2018, though all charges were dropped.

This story originally appeared in Creative Loafing Tampa.

