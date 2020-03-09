Udon Fifty to bring a new noodle experience to Orlando's Tori Tori

click to enlarge
Sonny Nguyen
just keeps pushing the city's pan-Japanese dining scene forward.
Domu
took ramen to elevated realms of slurpitude and Tori Tori
's yakitori, kushiyaki and cocktails only earned it Top Table
honors last year.
Now Nguyen will launch Udon Fifty, a six-seat udon bar inside Tori Tori's kitchen.
Udon, those thick, chewy noodles of cockle-warming comfort, are typically served in a dashi broth and Nguyen's will come as close to the stuff you'll find in the Land of the Rising Sun.
Nguyen wants to show how great udon can really be by bringing an attention to detail these noodles haven't really gotten before.
How?
"We'll be featuring dashi made from Hokkaido kombu (kelp) and katsuobushi bonito (dried, fermented and smoked bonito flakes) from Ehime Prefecture which will be the highlight of our broths and sauces for the udon," says Nguyen.
"Udon noodles will be made in-house with flour imported from Japan which produces a nice al dente
bite that you just can't get from any store-bought or manufactured noodles."
Consider me sold.
click to enlarge
Nguyen is still working on the various udon options, but says classics like tempura udon and a cold dipping udon will be served, as well as some "modern takes."
Udon Fifty (the name pays homage to Mills 50) will employ a prepaid reservation system and will run two nights per week to start out.
Prices are still being worked out but will be all-inclusive (gratuity included) with each person receiving their choice of beverage (cocktail, wine, beer, sake or mocktail), appetizer and one of six udon options.
Private test seatings will be held towards the middle or end of April after which bookings will be made available to the public.
Look for Udon Fifty to open by summer.
