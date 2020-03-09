The Gist

Monday, March 9, 2020

The Gist

Sarasota Film Festival announces lineup of films and celebrity guests

Posted By on Mon, Mar 9, 2020 at 4:58 PM

click to enlarge Shane Paul McGhie and Richard Jenkins in 'The Last Shift' - IMAGE VIA PARK PICTURES
  • Image via Park Pictures
  • Shane Paul McGhie and Richard Jenkins in 'The Last Shift'
The Sarasota Film Festival, which runs March 27 through April 5 in downtown Sarasota, will open with director Euros Lyn’s Dream Horse (starring Toni Collette) and close with director Andrew Cohn’s The Last Shift (starring Richard Jenkins, who will attend), it was announced Monday.

The 22nd annual festival’s “centerpiece film” will be The Artist’s Wife, directed by Tom Dolby and starring Bruce Dern.

In addition to Jenkins, celebrity guests will include actresses Wendie Malick (TV’s Just Shoot Me and Frasier) and Connie Nielsen (Gladiator, Wonder Woman). All three will participate in the festival’s “In Conversation With” series, while Malick will receive the TV Comedy Icon Award and Nielsen will get the Impact Award.

Often considered one of the top three film festivals in the state – along with the Florida Film Festival and the Miami Film Festival – the Sarasota Film Festival will screen more than 200 movies at Regal Hollywood Cinema, the Sarasota Opera House and Municipal Auditorium. And, in a rare occurrence, this year’s festival will not overlap the Florida Film Festival (April 17-26), meaning Orlando cinephiles can attend both events.



Tickets go on sale Tuesday. For more information, visit sarasotafilmfestival.com.
click to enlarge The Sarasota Film Festival - CAMERON MEIER
  • Cameron Meier
  • The Sarasota Film Festival
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


