The Health conference President Trump was originally scheduled to attend has been canceled along with several others. - LINK It wasn't COVID-19, but severe back pain that led to the cancellation of Marc Anthony's show at the Amway last night. The show has been rescheduled. - LINK Did you know New Orleans Saints quarterback, Drew Brees, was opening a restaurant in Orlando? - LINK

