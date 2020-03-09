Bloggytown

Monday, March 9, 2020

Florida Senate proposes $600 million for teacher pay raises

Posted By on Mon, Mar 9, 2020 at 10:28 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
After it appeared the House and Senate had agreed on spending $500 million to increase teacher salaries, the Senate on Sunday proposed upping the amount to $600 million.

The proposal came a day after the House indicated it would go along with an initial Senate plan to spend $500 million. Increasing teacher pay is a top priority of Gov. Ron DeSantis and has been a high-profile issue during this year’s legislative session.

DeSantis asked the Legislature to approve a $602 million plan that would set a minimum salary of $47,500 for public school teachers. The House initially proposed $650 million for teacher salary increases but indicated during negotiations Saturday that it would accept the Senate’s $500 million proposal. In another round of negotiations Sunday evening, the Senate offered to go to $600 million on the issue.

Senate Education Appropriations Chairwoman Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, said lawmakers are “still trying to meet the goal of the governor of trying to hit that minimum salary for our teachers.”



DeSantis also asked legislators to set aside $300 million for a new teacher and principal bonus program that would replace the embattled “Best and Brightest” bonus program. The House and Senate have rejected DeSantis proposed funding for a bonus program.

