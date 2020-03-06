Primary voters in Florida, there are no take-backs if your presidential candidate drops out

click to enlarge
Photo via Orange County Supervisor of Elections
Florida's closed primary is March 17, but many people have already cast their ballot by mail, or at an early-voting location in Orange County and throughout the state. A lot of those voters chose candidates who have since dropped out of the race.
And there's nothing voters can do about that.
"Once someone has voted, they cannot vote again," said Orange County Supervisor of Elections communications specialist Danaë Rivera-Marasco.
You're just gonna have to eat that early or mailed-in vote for Deval Patrick. That's how it works for the whole state.
Vote-by-mail ballots went out in the middle of February. Early voting started on March 2 and continues through Sunday, March 15
The Orange County elections office added that residents who still have a marked early ballot in their possession can bring it to an early-voting site or election-day polling place and exchange it for a new one.
Election day, and your final day to vote in the presidential preference primary, is Tuesday, March 17. Arizona, Illinois and Ohio will hold their elections on the same day.
