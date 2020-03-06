Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 6, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida House backing limit on THC in medical marijuana

Posted By on Fri, Mar 6, 2020 at 12:34 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA TRULIEVE
  • Photo via Trulieve
Pointing to research showing that prolonged use of marijuana can have harmful effects on adolescents, the Florida House on Thursday gave preliminary approval to a proposal that would place a 10 percent limit on the amount of euphoria-inducing THC in medical marijuana for patients under age 21.

House members backed a move by Rep. Ray Rodrigues, R-Estero, to add the medical-marijuana amendment to a broad Department of Health legislative package (HB 713).

While the THC cap is a priority for House leaders, including Speaker José Oliva, the Senate has balked at the plan.

During debate on the proposal Thursday, Rodrigues, who has shepherded the House’s medical-marijuana legislation for years, said limits on the strength of THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, are necessary to protect developing brains.



“Those who say cannabis has no effect on the developing brain are science deniers,” he said.

But Democrats objected to the proposed cap, saying it would interfere with patients’ relationships with doctors and is contrary to a 2016 constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical marijuana in Florida.

“We’ve made a decision that this is a legal product for medical purposes. Having made that decision, what dosage is appropriate is something that should be left to the people who are best equipped to make that decision, and members, that is not us,” said Rep. Joe Geller, D-Aventura.

Rep. Ralph Massullo, a Lecanto Republican who is a dermatologist, said research proves that adolescents may be subject to “lasting damage” from cannabis use.

“What harm does it do for us as a state to go slow?” Massullo, who supports medical marijuana, said. “For us to not take this step is to put our youth at risk.”
"Those who say cannabis has no effect on the developing brain are science deniers." click to tweet
Rodrigues’ amendment also would require the state’s medical-marijuana license holders to sell products or lose their licenses. Lawmakers are frustrated because some medical marijuana firms have failed to launch operations while they seek to sell their licenses, which have sold for upwards of $50 million.

In addition, Rodrigues’ amendment would create a new testing requirement for smokable marijuana, among other things.

Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, argued that the state would be “jumping the gun” with the THC cap, pointing out that Thursday was the first time representatives were learning about the proposal, which had not been vetted by committees.

Rodrigues’ amendment “does harm” to patients by taking away access and “pushes them into the black market,” Smith said.

The amendment was approved on a voice vote, and the House could pass the overall bill as soon as Friday.

Senate President Bill Galvano indicated that his chamber would not agree to such a plan, after Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, was forced to withdraw a similar amendment during a Rules Committee meeting Tuesday. Harrell dropped the amendment after receiving bipartisan pushback.

Galvano, R-Bradenton, told reporters he had been interested in how the THC cap would play out in the committee.

“Obviously there was no appetite for that in the Senate,” he said Tuesday.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Suspect accused of switching Lake County voter registrations from Democratic to Republican Read More

  2. Florida awaits confirmation on fourth case of coronavirus Read More

  3. Coronavirus is already impacting Disney and cruise lines, but Orlando's bigger concern could be I-Drive Read More

  4. 'No one sounded prepared': Florida woman with coronavirus blasts CDC's response to her symptoms Read More

  5. Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida's most embarrassing man, wears gas mask to House coronavirus vote Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation