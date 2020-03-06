Friday, March 6, 2020
Cassadaga shoegaze project Cathedral Bells to celebrate album release tonight at Stardust Video
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Mar 6, 2020 at 1:53 PM
Local shoegaze project Cathedral Bells
are set to release a new album this weekend and are marking the occasion with a show at Stardust Video tonight.
The Cassadaga-based band (we never get tired of writing that) are unveiling new record Russian Baths
, on vinyl and as a digital
download. The 11-track album is a dreamy rush of sound that deftly combines a poppy headrush with the requisite ether and haze. Worth a listen, if not a buy.
Cathedral Bells celebrate the release of Velvet Spirit
at Stardust Video & Coffee with Please Be Kind, Url and Kickstand
tonight, Friday, March 6, at 7 p.m.
Tags: Cathedreal Bells, Velvet Spirit, Music, Concert, Show, Album, Release, Cassadaga, Image
