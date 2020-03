Cassadaga shoegaze project Cathedral Bells to celebrate album release tonight at Stardust Video

Local shoegaze project Cathedral Bells are set to release a new album this weekend and are marking the occasion with a show at Stardust Video tonight.The Cassadaga-based band (we never get tired of writing that) are unveiling new record Russian Baths , on vinyl and as a digital download. The 11-track album is a dreamy rush of sound that deftly combines a poppy headrush with the requisite ether and haze. Worth a listen, if not a buy.at Stardust Video & Coffee withtonight, Friday, March 6, at 7 p.m.

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press