Friday, March 6, 2020

Cassadaga shoegaze project Cathedral Bells to celebrate album release tonight at Stardust Video

Posted By on Fri, Mar 6, 2020 at 1:53 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY AMBER MONDELL
  • Photo by Amber Mondell
Local shoegaze project Cathedral Bells are set to release a new album this weekend and are marking the occasion with a show at Stardust Video tonight.

The Cassadaga-based band (we never get tired of writing that) are unveiling new record Russian Baths, on vinyl and as a digital download. The 11-track album is a dreamy rush of sound that deftly combines a poppy headrush with the requisite ether and haze. Worth a listen, if not a buy.

Cathedral Bells celebrate the release of Velvet Spirit at Stardust Video & Coffee with Please Be Kind, Url and Kickstand tonight, Friday, March 6, at 7 p.m.


