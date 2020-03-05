The Heard

Thursday, March 5, 2020

The Cult will bring 'Sonic Temple' anniversary tour to Orlando this spring

Posted By on Thu, Mar 5, 2020 at 1:07 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY TICKETMASTER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Ticketmaster/Facebook
Get ready to scream the chorus of "Fire Woman" at the top of your lungs, Orlando rockers. Brit band the Cult have added another run of North American tour dates celebrating the 30th anniversary of breakthrough album Sonic Temple, and the City Beautiful is one of those beneficiaries.

Sonic Temple was the Cult's biggest album, a collection of lean rock anthems (produced by Bob Rock, not coincidentally) that earned them multi-platinum sales and a tour with Metallica upon its release in 1989. The setlist for these shows will center around Sonic Temple, with songs from throughout their career filling out the setlist.

The Cult headline the House of Blues on Saturday, May 16, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale March 6.


Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


