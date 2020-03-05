Thursday, March 5, 2020
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin to co-headline Orlando's Amway Center in October
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Mar 5, 2020 at 3:59 PM
The duo –
who have never shared a stage in their lengthy careers – broke the news of the impending arena tour at a joint press conference today. Expect the hits, and lots of them.
