The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

The Heard

The gorgeously awkward Joe Jack Talcum returns to Orlando Tuesday night, minus his bitchin' Camaro

Posted By on Wed, Mar 4, 2020 at 3:55 PM

click to enlarge 69-og-willstalcum.jpg

The Dead Milkmen were standard-bearers for what was called “college rock” in the 1980s, tossing out nervy and angular jangle-pop anthems that captured the travails of being young and out of step in the Greed Decade. Singles like “Punk Rock Girl” and “Bitchin’ Camaro” were mixtape essentials, and their iconic cartoon cow adorned the T-shirts of anyone smoking in the parking lot before high school started. When the band fragmented in the mid-’90s, Talcum tried his hand at other groups, like the Low Budgets (also reuniting the Milkmen), but increasingly focused on his solo work.

Jump forward to this year, and we’ll have a chance to reacquaint ourselves with the state of the Talcum 2020. Given the evidence of his recent split cassette with Gravey Train, there’s compelling listening to be found. Talcum’s voice is still as gorgeously awkward and anguished; the playing is rootsier, but without being all flannelriffic. Talcum’s on tour with outlier hip-hop hand Coolzey, and wondrously weird local project Future Bartenderz is in the mix, so it should be a good night.

with Coolzey, Future Bartenderz | 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $8-$10


Event Details Joe Jack Talcum (Dead Milkmen), Coolzey, Future Bartenderz
@ Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
When: Tue., March 10, 8 p.m.
Price: $8-$10
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Will's Pub
Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
4pm-2am daily
Bar/Pub and Music Club
Map


Tags: , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando toll worker said she was fired for calling in sick Read More

  2. Coronavirus is already impacting Disney and cruise lines, but Orlando's bigger concern could be I-Drive Read More

  3. 'No one sounded prepared': Florida woman with coronavirus blasts CDC's response to her symptoms Read More

  4. Following third coronavirus case in Florida, state lawmakers consider spending millions more Read More

  5. Epcot's Spaceship Earth is about to close for its biggest refurb ever. Here's what to expect when it reopens Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation