Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Tip Jar

Publix lovers, now you can dress your kids to reflect your fandom

Posted By on Wed, Mar 4, 2020 at 5:25 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PUBLIX
  • Photo via Publix

Forget the baby registry – if you're a diehard Publix fan, here's where you'll be shopping for your future niece, nephew, grandchild, godchild or own child.

In October, the supermarket launched merch from its new "Fresh Goods" line loaded with fanny packs, hoodies and slide sandals for grown folks. Now you can lace your child in onesies, T-shirts, bibs (currently sold out, though) and sippy cups reading "Future Free Cookie Collector” and “Just Here for the Free Cookie" running from $5.95-$12.95. You can also snag T-shirts for your tweens and teddy bears sporting a "I Heart Publix" hoodie. 

Still haven't grabbed anything for yourself from the Fresh Goods line? There are new shirts reading "My Publix Fried Chicken Shirt," new scrunchies and socks loaded with Pub subs. By the way, there's also drinkware aplenty like tumblers, can coozies, mugs, wine glasses and bottle openers. PubLove runs deep.



If you think the fandom ends there, you are sorely mistaken. Fans of the supermarket can also purchase a branded ping-pong table with paddles ($224.95), a giant "Victory 4 Connect Game" ($144.95) and a cornhole set ($139.95). All items can be purchased through the Publix merch site: 363green.com.


So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando toll worker said she was fired for calling in sick Read More

  2. Coronavirus is already impacting Disney and cruise lines, but Orlando's bigger concern could be I-Drive Read More

  3. 'No one sounded prepared': Florida woman with coronavirus blasts CDC's response to her symptoms Read More

  4. Following third coronavirus case in Florida, state lawmakers consider spending millions more Read More

  5. Trump to attend Orlando health conference Monday amid administration's fumbled coronavirus response Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation