Publix lovers, now you can dress your kids to reflect your fandom

click to enlarge Photo via Publix

Forget the baby registry – if you're a diehard Publix fan, here's where you'll be shopping for your future niece, nephew, grandchild, godchild or own child.

In October, the supermarket launched merch from its new "Fresh Goods" line loaded with fanny packs, hoodies and slide sandals for grown folks. Now you can lace your child in onesies, T-shirts, bibs (currently sold out, though) and sippy cups reading "Future Free Cookie Collector” and “Just Here for the Free Cookie" running from $5.95-$12.95. You can also snag T-shirts for your tweens and teddy bears sporting a "I Heart Publix" hoodie.

Still haven't grabbed anything for yourself from the Fresh Goods line? There are new shirts reading "My Publix Fried Chicken Shirt," new scrunchies and socks loaded with Pub subs. By the way, there's also drinkware aplenty like tumblers, can coozies, mugs, wine glasses and bottle openers. PubLove runs deep.