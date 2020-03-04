Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Mars Volta's Deantoni Parks to bring his experimental Technoself project to Orlando this month
By Matthew Moyer
Terribly Wrong –
the avant-dance night helmed by local DJ Kurt Rambus
and comrades –
will be back this month at Will's with an absolutely powerhouse headliner. Deantoni Parks,
best known as a member of the Mars Volta but also part of KUDU, Bosnian Rainbows and one hell of a producer and solo performer, will be bringing his Technoself
solo project to town. A potent and mind-bending combination of live percussion and triggered loops and electronics
, this next Terribly Wrong should be a night to remember.
