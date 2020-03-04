The Heard

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Mars Volta's Deantoni Parks to bring his experimental Technoself project to Orlando this month

Posted By on Wed, Mar 4, 2020 at 2:04 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY EVENTBRITE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Eventbrite/Facebook
Terribly Wrong  the avant-dance night helmed by local DJ Kurt Rambus and comrades  will be back this month at Will's with an absolutely powerhouse headliner. Deantoni Parks, best known as a member of the Mars Volta but also part of KUDU, Bosnian Rainbows and one hell of a producer and solo performer, will be bringing his Technoself solo project to town. A potent and mind-bending combination of live percussion and triggered loops and electronics, this next Terribly Wrong should be a night to remember.

Deantoni Parks' Technoself headlines Terribly Wrong at Will's Pub on Friday, March 20 at 9 p.m. Tickets


Tags: , , , , , , , ,

