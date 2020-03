The remains of a 3-year-old male panther were found on a rural roadMonday.The endangered species was struck and killed by a car on a road west of LaBelle in Hendry County, reports the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission . In all of 2019, there were 27 reported Florida panther deaths, 23 of which were caused by car strikes. So far this year, the death toll is off to a discouraging start. Of the nine panther deaths logged by FWC, eight were killed by cars.In an effort to protect the remaining roughly 230 panthers in the wild, mainly located in a small region of Florida along the Gulf Coast, conservation groups filed a lawsuit in January against state and federal agencies over road-widening projects in that very same critical habitat.

