The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

The Heard

The Fictive Five – Nate Woolley, Harris Eisenstadt, Ken Filiano and Larry Ochs – surge into Orlando Wednesday

Posted By on Tue, Mar 3, 2020 at 12:02 PM

click to enlarge The Fictive Five - PHOTO BY PETRA CVELBAR
  • Photo by Petra Cvelbar
  • The Fictive Five
Saxophone maestro and certified freak lifer Larry Ochs – Rova’s first album came out in 1978! – has graced stages in the City Beautiful with some regularity of late, as part of the aforementioned Rova Saxophone Quartet
and as part of a trio with guitarist Nels Cline. And with this third return in two years, we’re ready to claim Ochs as an honorary Orlandoan. (Though, sadly, he seems perfectly content being a West Coaster.)

Related Nels Cline plays Orlando as part of an all-star improv trio: And then there were three
Nels Cline plays Orlando as part of an all-star improv trio
And then there were three
By Kyle Eagle
Music Stories & Interviews

In any case, this week sees Ochs back on familiar ground at the Timucua Arts house with his Fictive Five (Less One Live), a ferocious ensemble that counts among its membership Nate Woolley, Ken Filiano and Harris Eisenstadt. This group combines freeform improvisation, graphic scores and the sublime use of eye contact and subtle hand signals, along with Ochs’ compositions, inspired by non-musical heavies like Wim Wenders and William Kentridge. All to create a sound that swings, surges, jumps and lies in wait for unsuspecting ears. See you at the front.

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 | Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave. | timucua.com | $20


Event Details The Fictive Five
@ Timucua Arts Foundation
2000 S. Summerlin Ave.
South
Orlando, FL
When: Wed., March 4, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $20
Buy Tickets
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Timucua Arts Foundation
2000 S. Summerlin Ave.
South
Orlando, FL
407-595-2713
Music Club and Performance Space
Map


Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Coronavirus is already impacting Disney and cruise lines, but Orlando's bigger concern could be I-Drive Read More

  2. Orlando toll worker said she was fired for calling in sick Read More

  3. Epcot's Spaceship Earth is about to close for its biggest refurb ever. Here's what to expect when it reopens Read More

  4. Gov. DeSantis announces two presumptive-positive coronavirus cases in Florida, declares public health emergency Read More

  5. Fun Spot Indiana isn't happening, but SeaWorld should worry that it was ever even considered Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation