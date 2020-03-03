The Fictive Five – Nate Woolley, Harris Eisenstadt, Ken Filiano and Larry Ochs – surge into Orlando Wednesday

Saxophone maestro and certified freak lifer Larry Ochs – Rova’s first album came out in 1978! – has graced stages in the City Beautiful with some regularity of late, as part of the aforementioned Rova Saxophone Quartetand as part of a trio with guitarist Nels Cline. And with this third return in two years, we’re ready to claim Ochs as an honorary Orlandoan. (Though, sadly, he seems perfectly content being a West Coaster.)In any case, this week sees Ochs back on familiar ground at the Timucua Arts house with his, a ferocious ensemble that counts among its membership Nate Woolley, Ken Filiano and Harris Eisenstadt. This group combines freeform improvisation, graphic scores and the sublime use of eye contact and subtle hand signals, along with Ochs’ compositions, inspired by non-musical heavies like Wim Wenders and William Kentridge. All to create a sound that swings, surges, jumps and lies in wait for unsuspecting ears. See you at the front.7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 | Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave. | timucua.com | $20

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press