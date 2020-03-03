The Gist

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Orlando is UNHhhhlando on Wednesday, when Trixie Mattel comes to the Plaza Live

Posted By on Tue, Mar 3, 2020 at 3:42 PM

click to enlarge Phot by Albert Sanchez - TRIXIE MATTEL
  • Trixie Mattel
  • Phot by Albert Sanchez
Trixie Mattel is the quintessential larger-than-life modern American drag queen and the creation of Brian Michael Firkus, who has been performing drag since 2008. The champion of the third season of hit show RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Mattel and her giant bouffant of blonde hair and dramatic black eye makeup were visually unforgettable. Mattel isn’t a one-trick pony, either. She’s a singer-songwriter – with a new album, Barbara, just out – and half of the hilarious duo with Katya Zamolodchikova that hosts the Youtube series UNHhhh and Viceland’s The Trixie and Katya Show. Now Mattel brings her 2020 “Grown Up” tour to Orlando in an extravagant, and essential, flourish of theater, comedy, music and pink feathers. Better work!

8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 | The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave. | 407-228-1220 | plazaliveorlando.org | $39.50

