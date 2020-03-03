Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, March 3, 2020

click to enlarge
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.
PICS: Disney's New CEO Puts Cali Mansion On Market
It appears Disney's new CEO is moving on up, possibly to Orlando. So the recently tapped Disney boss, Bob Chapek, put his California mansion on the market. - LINK
We love dabbling in photography, but are often stuck going back to the same Central Florida standards. So our friends at the Orlando Weekly were kind enough to put together this list of the 30 best Central Florida locations to snap a pic! - LINK
An Orlando toll worker claims she called in sick and was fired for it! - LINK
Disney's iconic Spaceship Earth is about to get it's biggest make-over yet! - LINK
Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.