Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, March 3, 2020

It appears Disney's new CEO is moving on up, possibly to Orlando. So the recently tapped Disney boss, Bob Chapek, put his California mansion on the market. - LINK We love dabbling in photography, but are often stuck going back to the same Central Florida standards. So our friends at the Orlando Weekly were kind enough to put together this list of the 30 best Central Florida locations to snap a pic! - LINK An Orlando toll worker claims she called in sick and was fired for it! - LINK Disney's iconic Spaceship Earth is about to get it's biggest make-over yet! - LINK

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press