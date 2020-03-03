The Gist

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Posted By on Tue, Mar 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

PICS: Disney's New CEO Puts Cali Mansion On Market

It appears Disney's new CEO is moving on up, possibly to Orlando. So the recently tapped Disney boss, Bob Chapek, put his California mansion on the market. - LINK

We love dabbling in photography, but are often stuck going back to the same Central Florida standards. So our friends at the Orlando Weekly were kind enough to put together this list of the 30 best Central Florida locations to snap a pic! - LINK



An Orlando toll worker claims she called in sick and was fired for it! - LINK

Disney's iconic Spaceship Earth is about to get it's biggest make-over yet! - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

