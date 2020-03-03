Get in touch with your inner femme at Orlando Museum of Art's 1st Thursdays: Feminine Vision

click to enlarge
The female perspective and viewpoint is often underrepresented
and undervalued in the art world. Shifting the focus with an event that we hope will spotlight femininity in all its forms – not just the flowing-haired damsels and peaced-out earth mamas we might expect – the Orlando Museum of Art presents the latest installment of their monthly 1st Thursdays party.
Local artists showcase their Feminine Vision
in interpretations of feminine energy presented in a variety of media. There will be a wine and beer cash bar, so you can relax to live music from Midnight Mayhem as you check out the art. And as long as you’re there, don’t forget to check out the current exhibits, especially the Florida-centric retrospective Living Color: The Art of the Highwaymen
(particularly the work of Mary Ann Carroll, the only female artist in the group).
6-9 p.m. Thursday, March 5 | Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave. | 407-896-4231 | omart.org | $15-$25
@ Orlando Museum of Art
2416 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando,
FL
When: Thu., March 5, 6-9 p.m.
Price:
$25
