Get in touch with your inner femme at Orlando Museum of Art's 1st Thursdays: Feminine Vision

The female perspective and viewpoint is often underrepresentedand undervalued in the art world. Shifting the focus with an event that we hope will spotlight femininity in all its forms – not just the flowing-haired damsels and peaced-out earth mamas we might expect – the Orlando Museum of Art presents the latest installment of their monthly 1st Thursdays party.Local artists showcase theirin interpretations of feminine energy presented in a variety of media. There will be a wine and beer cash bar, so you can relax to live music from Midnight Mayhem as you check out the art. And as long as you’re there, don’t forget to check out the current exhibits, especially the Florida-centric retrospective(particularly the work of Mary Ann Carroll, the only female artist in the group).6-9 p.m. Thursday, March 5 | Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave. | 407-896-4231 | omart.org | $15-$25

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press