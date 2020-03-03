The Heard

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

The Heard

Free your mind and your ass will follow at the No Assumptions Civil Discourse Dance Party

Posted By on Tue, Mar 3, 2020 at 11:18 PM


click to enlarge Dancing? Fighting? Both? - PHOTO BY FRANCESCA GRIMA
  • Photo by Francesca Grima
  • Dancing? Fighting? Both?
Never has such a kooky event seemed so very necessary as this one, at this fraught moment in time. Local arts instigator Banks Helfrich has designed a way to, as he puts it, allow the Venn Diagram of humanity to expand: “This is a chance for citizens of a polarized nation to [engage in] civil discourse in a fertile and open space,” boldly claims the event organizer. And lest you think this is some half-baked hippie BS, there are rules. To paraphrase: A moderator, a fact-checker and two panelists with opposing views discuss those views in front of an audience, who may ask questions. When/if tensions rise, the moderator cues a band, DJ, musician or boombox, and the moderator and guests dance, inviting the audience to join them. Once the musical interlude finishes, the guests resume exploring the topic at hand. Topics to be discussed include abortion, guns, vaccinations, gay rights, race, taxes and impeachment. Free your ass, and your mind will follow.

7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6 | Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave. | 321-234-3985 | timucua.com | free
