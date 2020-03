This is why Orlando fell in love with country-rock band Lucero in the first place

click to enlarge Michael Lothrop

click to enlarge Michael Lothrop

Jade Jackson at the Social

Shit runs deep betweenand Orlando, deep enough to earn the Memphis country-rockers honorary citizenship (actually, frontman Ben Nichols did live here for a short while back in the late 2000s). Their path to success ran straight through our city. Of course, now they’re an enduring touchstone in the alternative country canon. But we were with them before nearly everyone else hopped this train.That’s why Lucero’s latest Orlando stop had particular resonance, even more than the already passionate usual. This was no simple return. More than just back in town, they’re back to where they started in sound.In their latest look and work, the band have gone back to theirshedding the horn section that they’d been carrying for nearly a decade. Oh, that grand brass backdrop was luxurious with Memphis soul, all right. But it was never Lucero’s most essential iteration, not to anyone who’s been following them since their early days like Orlando has.If you remember those soaked and sweaty marathon sets at the original Will’s Pub location then you know firsthand that, at heart, Lucero are aAnd this rock format is them in their most natural and vital state. Now that they’ve stripped it back raw, they’re once again cutting close to the bone. This is the band that clenched our hearts.In Orlando, a Lucero show continues to be like a big, packed family reunion. More than just the number of bodies through the door, though, the real phenomenon is the sing-along chorus of souls on fire, still burning hot nearly 20 years on and counting.Yes, the band are tighter and better oiled than ever, wearing their extensive live wisdom well. But from the feel on the floor, they’re back and making their best, most affecting music in over a decade. This is Lucero at theirWelcome home, boys.Opening strong was bright Californianthewho first shined here on her first national tour back in 2017 opening up for Social Distortion . Despite her celebrity backing and two strong full-length works onthis young indie country slinger remains somewhat overlooked. Nevertheless, she’s one of theto emerge in recent years.With wide, clear melodies and a breath of polished muscle, Jackson’s brand of country music is completely free of corn and rides an indie grace that’s really blossoming. The richness and elegance of her songs were given particular flight this performance by the guest playing of Lucero keyboardist – and deeply credentialed player in his own right –on several songs. Mike Ness knows what he’s doing in putting so much weight behind this artist.