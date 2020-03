Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, March 2, 2020

Governor DeSantis today recognizing 2 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Florida. Today, the governor will hold two press conferences starting this morning in Tampa. - LINK For the first time in history, all of Disney's Asian parks are shut down. Disney cruise lines are also making adjustments, as well the rest of the global entertainment industry. - LINK On a positive note, three Florida labs are now able to test for the Coronavirus. - LINK Our boys in blue are at home tonight against Portland. - LINK

