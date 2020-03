Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political committee has received at least $674,000 in contributions in February, as it continues piling up cash.The Friends of Ron DeSantis committee posted updated finance information on its website last week, and is required to submit an official report to the state Division of Elections by a March 10 deadline.The February haul has come after the committee raised a total of nearly $3.5 million in October, November, December and January.Among the contributions in February have been $200,000 from Orlando businessman Craig Mateer; $50,000 from a PAC linked to Associated Industries of Florida; and $50,000 from the Tampa-based company iGas USA, Inc., according to the website.

