New R+B voice Jhené Aiko will bring her 'Magic Hour' tour to Orlando this spring

Rising R&B singer Jhené Aiko
has this week announced a major headlining North American tour, dubbed the Magic Hour Tour
, and she's only making one Florida stop right here in Orlando.
The singer came to fame off the strength of her 2011 mixtape Sailing Souls,
which featured appearances from Drake and Kanye West. In March, Aiko is set to release her newest and most ambitious album yet, CHILOMBO, which has guest spots from Future and H.E.R., as well as, intriguingly, heavy use of crystal alchemy singing bowls.
