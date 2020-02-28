Friday, February 28, 2020
Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
By Leslye Gale
on Fri, Feb 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.
Whisky Business Is Going Down In Orlando On A Magic-al Night
Are you ready for a little, "Whiskey Business?" It's going down tonight at Cheyenne Saloon on Church Street Station. - LINK
A Tampa boat captain says he was only trying to help when he tapped a manatee on the back with a fishing pole. The internet says differently. - LINK
Grab your appetite, this weekend the 10th Annual Arab Fest is heading to Lake Eola. - LINK
Goooooooooo!!!! Magic. Our team is in town tonight facing the Timberwolves. - LINK
Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.
