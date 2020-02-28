The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 28, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

Posted By on Fri, Feb 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Whisky Business Is Going Down In Orlando On A Magic-al Night

Are you ready for a little, "Whiskey Business?" It's going down tonight at Cheyenne Saloon on Church Street Station. - LINK

A Tampa boat captain says he was only trying to help when he tapped a manatee on the back with a fishing pole. The internet says differently. - LINK



Grab your appetite, this weekend the 10th Annual Arab Fest is heading to Lake Eola. - LINK

Goooooooooo!!!! Magic. Our team is in town tonight facing the Timberwolves. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Coronavirus is already impacting Disney and cruise lines, but Orlando's bigger concern could be I-Drive Read More

  2. Central Florida police department offers to test your drugs for coronavirus Read More

  3. Sam the Eagle may be just the beginning of new Muppets attractions at Epcot Read More

  4. Florida says three state labs are now testing for coronavirus Read More

  5. Tampa pastor who claimed to cure Zika now says he will cure Florida of coronavirus Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation