The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 28, 2020

The Heard

Central Florida death metal legends Massacre return to Orlando in May

Posted By on Fri, Feb 28, 2020 at 11:51 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY MASSACRE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Massacre/Facebook
Central Florida heavy legends Massacre are back with a new lineup and have just announced a return to Orlando. Led by infamous vocalist and death metal pioneer Kam Lee, the quartet has been hitting the road hard all over the world for about a year and, and this homecoming gig will be a chance to see the band in top, road-tested form.

As of this writing, this is the only chance for hometown (or home state, for that matter) fans to see the band in person. Massacre is currently at work on a new album, so expect some new work in between favorites from seminal record From Beyond.

Massacre, Druid Lord, Three Knuckles Deep, Carrion Curse and more play the Haven on Saturday, May 2, at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando’s Alamo Drafthouse Cinema scheduled to open later this year Read More

  2. Florida boat captain says he's now getting death threats after being filmed harassing manatee Read More

  3. Florida Rep. Ted Yoho one of only four in Congress to vote against lynching act Read More

  4. Tampa pastor who claimed to cure Zika now says he will cure Florida of coronavirus Read More

  5. Former Carnival cruise ship makes nausea-inducing entrance into Florida port Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation