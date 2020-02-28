Central Florida death metal legends Massacre return to Orlando in May

Central Florida heavy legends Massacre are back with a new lineup and have just announced a return to Orlando. Led by infamous vocalist and death metal pioneer Kam Lee, the quartet has been hitting the road hard all over the world for about a year and, and this homecoming gig will be a chance to see the band in top, road-tested form.
As of this writing, this is the only chance for hometown (or home state, for that matter) fans to see the band in person. Massacre is currently at work on a new album, so expect some new work in between favorites from seminal record From Beyond.
