Thursday, February 27, 2020
Synth movers Adult and Body of Light to bring the darkness to Orlando in May
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Feb 27, 2020 at 12:06 PM
Detroit underground luminaries Adult.
and Weekly favorites Body of Light
are gearing up for a co-headlining North American tour in a few short months and the City Beautiful is on their list. Expect dance outbreaks of the highest order.
The Adult. duo have a new album coming out on hot-stuff label Dais Records called Perception is/as/of Deception – composed in a black hole (metaphorically) – in a couple of months.
