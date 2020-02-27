The Heard

Thursday, February 27, 2020

Synth movers Adult and Body of Light to bring the darkness to Orlando in May

Posted By on Thu, Feb 27, 2020 at 12:06 PM

  • Photo courtesy For Your Friends/Facebook
Detroit underground luminaries Adult. and Weekly favorites Body of Light are gearing up for a co-headlining North American tour in a few short months and the City Beautiful is on their list. Expect dance outbreaks of the highest order.

The Adult. duo have a new album coming out on hot-stuff label Dais Records called Perception is/as/of Deception composed in a black hole (metaphorically) in a couple of months. 

Adult. and Body of Light play Will's Pub on Thursday, May 14, at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.


