This summer it’s gonna be a hot one, like seven-inches from the midday sun.Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana is joining forces with Motown hitmakers Earth, Wind and Fire for a North American summer tour, and Tampa is on the list.The tour, which is a continuation of last year’s celebration of the 20th anniversary of Santana’s, will stop by MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Aug. 29 for the final date of the jaunt.The only other Florida stop will be in West Palm Beach on August 28.If this all seems vaguely familiar it’s because Sanatana was in St. Pete’s Al Lang Stadium last April for the actual 20th anniversary ofTickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 28..

