Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 27, 2020

Bloggytown

Orlando radio DJ Johnny Magic is back on the air after house fire, and feeling the love

Posted By on Thu, Feb 27, 2020 at 1:57 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA JOHNNY MAGIC/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Johnny Magic/Facebook
The home of XL106.7 DJ Johnny Magic was destroyed in a fire on Friday night, but the popular radio host was unharmed and able to bring his son and two dogs to safety.

Now, in the days following the disaster, it's become an opportunity for many in Central Florida who have been touched the DJ's many, many charitable efforts to support him in his family's own hour of need.

His on-air colleagues carried the show without him Monday and Tuesday, starting the first hour off with news about his status in the first days after the fire.
"He talked to me this morning and he's just kind of going in waves," Grimes said to co-host Sondra Rae on the show Monday. "For a minute it's fine, and then all of a sudden ... the realization that everything you have is gone."

The DJ started a fire for his son, which then spread at his French Oak Drive home, said Johnny Magic's friend and attorney Mark NeJame.



Although fire crews arrived quickly, most of Magic's belongings were lost in the fire, according to a Saturday Facebook post, writing that they are grateful to be alive.

A GoFundMe page — which currently has over $63,000 in donations — was quickly set up for Magic and his family, with a goal of $100,000.
click to enlarge BABYDJ WEBSITE
  • BabyDJ website
"The reason that people care so much is because of all the things that he’s done," Grimes said on Monday. "He doesn’t know all the people he’s touched, he’s starting to see it now and I think that’s why it hits him."

She was referring to Magic's Baby DJ charity, which has provided holiday gifts to disadvantaged Central Florida families for decades.

Magic, who has been spinning on the Orlando-area airwaves for more than 20 years, made his return to the airways on Wednesday, and provided an update, thanking the Central Florida community for their contributions at a press conference at the iHeartRadio Performance Studio in Maitland after his show.

"After 30 years of giving to this community, it's our turn to give back to him in this time of need," said NeJame.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Former Carnival cruise ship makes nausea-inducing entrance into Florida port Read More

  2. Orlando’s Alamo Drafthouse Cinema scheduled to open later this year Read More

  3. Land permits reveal a ton of new details regarding Universal Orlando's Epic Universe Read More

  4. Trump heads to Seminole County for fundraiser in March Read More

  5. Henry Moso of Orlando's Kabooki Sushi earns James Beard Award nomination for Rising Star Chef of the Year Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation