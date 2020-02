Just when you had your weekend plans in place, we told you there's a Taco Fest in town! - LINK If you haven't heard the name Henry Moso, you might want to take note. He's a local success story and the owner of the wildly popular Kabooki Sushi. Moso has also been tapped for major honor. - LINK A beautiful and heartfelt memorial for such a wonderful soul. Local activist, Terry Decarlo. - LINK

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press