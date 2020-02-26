Louisville's the Archaeas celebrate new single on Orlando's Total Punk Records with show at Lil Indies on Tuesday

This Turnbuckle Tuesday show has a somewhat bittersweet tinge to it (or maybe celebratory; depends on where you land on the optimist/pessimist spectrum). Headliner the Archaeas, from Louisville, Kentucky, just released "Rock N Roll," the penultimate platter of the long-running 7-inch single series on Orlando's Total Punk Records. Now, this doesn't mean the end of Total Punk at all, just the end of their signature home-brewed, hand-stamped vinyl singles that explored the outer, weirder fringes of punk. Archaeas are a great note to (almost) go out on – blown-out, dirty art-punk that should be a riot live. Opening is Golden Pelicans, which makes the whole shebang even more of a family affair.

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press