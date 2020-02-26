The Heard

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

The Heard

Louisville's the Archaeas celebrate new single on Orlando's Total Punk Records with show at Lil Indies on Tuesday

Posted By on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 12:26 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA THE ARCHAEAS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via the Archaeas/Facebook

This Turnbuckle Tuesday show has a somewhat bittersweet tinge to it (or maybe celebratory; depends on where you land on the optimist/pessimist spectrum). Headliner the Archaeas, from Louisville, Kentucky, just released "Rock N Roll," the penultimate platter of the long-running 7-inch single series on Orlando's Total Punk Records. Now, this doesn't mean the end of Total Punk at all, just the end of their signature home-brewed, hand-stamped vinyl singles that explored the outer, weirder fringes of punk. Archaeas are a great note to (almost) go out on – blown-out, dirty art-punk that should be a riot live. Opening is Golden Pelicans, which makes the whole shebang even more of a family affair.

with Golden Pelicans | 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 | Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | free

