Louisville's the Archaeas celebrate new single on Orlando's Total Punk Records with show at Lil Indies on Tuesday

This Turnbuckle Tuesday show has a somewhat bittersweet tinge to it (or maybe celebratory; depends on where you land on the optimist/pessimist spectrum). Headliner the Archaeas, from Louisville, Kentucky, just released "Rock N Roll," the penultimate platter of the long-running 7-inch single series on Orlando's Total Punk Records. Now, this doesn't mean the end of Total Punk at all, just the end of their signature home-brewed, hand-stamped vinyl singles that explored the outer, weirder fringes of punk. Archaeas are a great note to (almost) go out on – blown-out, dirty art-punk that should be a riot live. Opening is Golden Pelicans, which makes the whole shebang even more of a family affair.
with Golden Pelicans | 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 | Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | free
