Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

Posted By on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Disney taps new leader!

There's a change at the top at Disney, but Bob Iger is stIll in charge. - LINK

How about a little chili for a cause. It's going down tonight at the Winter Park Farmer's Market. - LINK



Oh Lord, don't let Chad Pitt see this!! A rare, eel-hunting rainbow snake has been spotted by local hikers. - LINK

Only a couple of days left until we're sipping whiskey at Church Street Station. Don't miss out on this year's Whisky Business. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

