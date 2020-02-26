Grateful Dead's Bob Weir and Wolf Bros truck on in to the Bob Carr this weekend

Though touring with members of the Grateful Dead as Dead & Company may have snapped poor John Mayer like a twig, guitarist and Dead flame-keeper Bob Weir gets off the road with one band and heads out with another, fresh as a daisy. This Leap Day show in the City Beautiful will see a return from Weir bringing along his newer ensemble, Wolf Bros. A power trio in every sense of the word, Wolf Bros finds Weir teaming with fellow oddball lifers in bassist Don Was (Was [Not Was], producer to the stars) and drummer Jay Lane (RatDog, Primus). The sound is loose and rambling, the setlist is stocked with Dead favorites. Keep truckin', gents.

