Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Grateful Dead's Bob Weir and Wolf Bros truck on in to the Bob Carr this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 11:29 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY TODD MICHALEK
  • Photo by Todd Michalek

Though touring with members of the Grateful Dead as Dead & Company may have snapped poor John Mayer like a twig, guitarist and Dead flame-keeper Bob Weir gets off the road with one band and heads out with another, fresh as a daisy. This Leap Day show in the City Beautiful will see a return from Weir bringing along his newer ensemble, Wolf Bros. A power trio in every sense of the word, Wolf Bros finds Weir teaming with fellow oddball lifers in bassist Don Was (Was [Not Was], producer to the stars) and drummer Jay Lane (RatDog, Primus). The sound is loose and rambling, the setlist is stocked with Dead favorites. Keep truckin', gents.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 | Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $49.50-$388.86

