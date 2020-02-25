Tip Jar

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Sip the water of life at Whiskey Business in the warm, woody environs of downtown Orlando's Cheyenne Saloon

Posted By on Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 4:07 PM

Hey, remember last year when the Orchid Garden ballroom closed down and we assumed that meant that Cheyenne Saloon was closing too? Yeah, that was our bad. The beloved venue and homage to woodworking lives on, hosting events like our own Whiskey Business, 7 p.m. (6 p.m. VIP!) Friday, Feb. 28.

Fans of uisce beatha, what the ancient Irish called “the water of life,” get to sample the wares of famed distillers like Angel’s Envy, Johnnie Walker and Maker’s Mark, along with lesser-known craft whiskey and bourbon makers. Take ’em neat, or sample a variety of cocktail concoctions. DJ BMF and the Phat-N-Jazzy Horns take over the dance floor with swing-tinged beats, and Blue Star’s Ladies of the Peek-A-Boo Lounge class the place up. Quash the inevitable drunk munchies with free bites from places like Jimmy Hula’s, Ceviche and the Smiling Bison.

Event Details Whiskey Business
@ Cheyenne Saloon and Opera House
128 W. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., Feb. 28, 7-10 p.m.
407-377-0400
Price: $30-$80
Events: Food & Drink
Location Details Cheyenne Saloon and Opera House
128 W. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
407-839-3000
Music Club
