Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Sip the water of life at Whiskey Business in the warm, woody environs of downtown Orlando's Cheyenne Saloon
Posted
By Thaddeus McCollum
on Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 4:07 PM
click to enlarge
Hey, remember last year when the Orchid Garden ballroom closed down and we assumed that meant that Cheyenne Saloon was closing too? Yeah, that was our bad. The beloved venue and homage to woodworking lives on, hosting events like our own Whiskey Business
, 7 p.m. (6 p.m. VIP!) Friday, Feb. 28.
Fans of uisce beatha
, what the ancient Irish called “the water of life,” get to sample the wares of famed distillers like Angel’s Envy, Johnnie Walker and Maker’s Mark, along with lesser-known craft whiskey and bourbon makers. Take ’em neat, or sample a variety of cocktail concoctions. DJ BMF and the Phat-N-Jazzy Horns take over the dance floor with swing-tinged beats, and Blue Star’s Ladies of the Peek-A-Boo Lounge class the place up. Quash the inevitable drunk munchies with free bites from places like Jimmy Hula’s, Ceviche and the Smiling Bison.
@ Cheyenne Saloon and Opera House
128 W. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Fri., Feb. 28, 7-10 p.m.
407-377-0400
Price:
$30-$80
Events: Food & Drink
Tags: things to do this week, orlando weekly events, drinking events, Image
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free
.