Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

Orlando Sends A Love Letter To The World Cup Commission, Pick Us!
We're not scared!! Community leaders want to bring World Cup Soccer to the city beautiful and they have about 400-million reasons why. - LINK
Universal Orlando is filing permitting papers for their new Epic Universe and from what we can see, they've got "beautifully" ambitious plans. - LINK
One of Central Florida's most sought after Chicago style food trucks is going brick brick and mortar, opening a restaurant in Lake Buena Vista. This week though, they're setting up shop at Orlando's Icon Park. - LINK
And hey ya'll it's Fat Tuesday! If you're in the Orlando area, you might want to check out the party on Wall Street. - LINK
