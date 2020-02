Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

We're not scared!! Community leaders want to bring World Cup Soccer to the city beautiful and they have about 400-million reasons why. - LINK Universal Orlando is filing permitting papers for their new Epic Universe and from what we can see, they've got "beautifully" ambitious plans. - LINK One of Central Florida's most sought after Chicago style food trucks is going brick brick and mortar, opening a restaurant in Lake Buena Vista. This week though, they're setting up shop at Orlando's Icon Park. - LINK And hey ya'll it's Fat Tuesday! If you're in the Orlando area, you might want to check out the party on Wall Street. - LINK

