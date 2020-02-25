Children's endless love for gadgets often upsets parents who think their child should do something useful instead of staring at a screen. KIBERone IT School offers an ideal way to solve this problem. Instead of taking away children's devices – after all, they will probably find a way to return to their favorite toy – providing them with digital education is of far greater value.
KIBERone is an international educational project for children accredited by Microsoft and recognized by HiSTES as the best educational institution in the territory of the EU in the sphere of IT education for children aged 6 to 14.
As Steve Jobs said, "Everybody in this country should learn to program a computer because it teaches you how to think." Teaching programs for KIBERone are written by programmers from Apple, Facebook, and Google, and students are taught by local developers working in the field.
“Our project is not a short-term course, where students get knowledge and then forget it,” said Olga Apalkova, CEO of KIBERone. “This is the cyberschool of the future for the new IT generation, which provides a full-fledged digital education. Children get valuable knowledge in the field of Information Technology and create their own products at the end of each training module.”
Children aged 7-14 can join IT school and study one of more than 50 training modules after a free trial lesson at KIBERone IT School, 2295 S. Hiawassee Road. Parents can sign up for the free trial lesson at kiber1.com or by phone, 321-987-4795. Lessons are held on Saturdays or Sundays and last 1.5 hours. Children get acquainted with artificial intelligence and virtual reality, create mobile applications, chatbots and websites, and even learn blockchain.Students will also receive career orientation. Those who have a penchant for drawing may become designers, and children with technical sophistication will be able to work with huge databases and create complex programs.
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.