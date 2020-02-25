Ivy Queen, the "queen of reggaeton," claims her throne in Orlando this week

The critically acclaimed “Queen of Reggaeton,” Ivy Queen, is bringing her Puerto Rican-infused flair to the Beacham 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.Born and raised in Añasco, Puerto Rico, Ivy Queen is known for dynamic Spanish rap in combination with bold reggaeton beats. Knowing this, it should come as no surprise that Ivy Queen is one of the musical pioneers of reggaeton’s evolution in the Latin music scene. Now, fans get to witness this cultural phenomenon in person as the Queen claims her rightful throne on stage. Tickets will undoubtedly go quick, so grab them while you can. This is an opportunity that OG reggaeton fans cannot miss!

