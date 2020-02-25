The Heard

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Ivy Queen, the "queen of reggaeton," claims her throne in Orlando this week

Posted By on Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 9:30 AM

The critically acclaimed “Queen of Reggaeton,” Ivy Queen, is bringing her Puerto Rican-infused flair to the Beacham 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.

Born and raised in Añasco, Puerto Rico, Ivy Queen is known for dynamic Spanish rap in combination with bold reggaeton beats. Knowing this, it should come as no surprise that Ivy Queen is one of the musical pioneers of reggaeton’s evolution in the Latin music scene. Now, fans get to witness this cultural phenomenon in person as the Queen claims her rightful throne on stage. Tickets will undoubtedly go quick, so grab them while you can. This is an opportunity that OG reggaeton fans cannot miss!

Ivy Queen
The Beacham
46 N. Orange Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
Thu., Feb. 27, 7 p.m.
$25-$45
46 N. Orange Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
407-648-8363
Tues-Sun, 10pm-2am
Dance Club and Music Club
