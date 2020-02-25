Industrial supergroup Pigface announce overdue Orlando return in June

More amazing concert announcements! Industrial supergroup Pigface have reconvened and announced a long-awaited return to Orlando set for June.
The ad hoc musical collective, led by drummer, author and arch-conceptualist Martin Atkins (Public Image Limited, Ministry, Invisible Records), have over three decades counted among its membership Paul Barker, Trent Reznor, Nivek Ogre, Leslie Rankine, Steve Albini, Hanin Elias, Mick Harris and so many more.
