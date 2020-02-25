The Gist

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Exercise your freedom of speech at the For Freedoms Town Hall at Winter Park's Rollins College

Posted By on Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 4:07 PM

click to enlarge NORMAN ROCKWELL (1894-1978), “FREEDOM OF SPEECH,” 1943. OIL ON CANVAS, 45 3/4″ X 35 1/2″. STORY ILLUSTRATION FOR “THE SATURDAY EVENING POST,” FEBRUARY 20, 1943. NORMAN ROCKWELL MUSEUM COLLECTIONS. ©SEPS: CURTIS PUBLISHING, INDIANAPOLIS, IN.
  • Norman Rockwell (1894-1978), “Freedom of Speech,” 1943. Oil on canvas, 45 3/4″ x 35 1/2″. Story illustration for “The Saturday Evening Post,” February 20, 1943. Norman Rockwell Museum Collections. ©SEPS: Curtis Publishing, Indianapolis, IN.

In his 1941 State of the Union address, President Franklin D. Roosevelt laid out a goal for the United States, to shake off isolationism and seek to build “a world founded upon four essential human freedoms.” The four freedoms Roosevelt articulated: freedom from fear, freedom from want, freedom of worship and freedom of speech.

Norman Rockwell painted his own interpretations of those four freedoms, but – like so many well-intentioned relics of another era – those paintings center whiteness, Christianity and men.

This town hall discussion on Tuesday, March 3, springboards off Hank Willis Thomas and Emily Shur’s For Freedoms series, photographic updates of the Rockwell images remade for a new era currently on display at Rollins’ Cornell Fine Arts Museum. Artists, professors and students will share their insights on what patriotism is in the 21st century and its effects as felt in everyday life. As we approach our next presidential election, we can’t say that we’ve achieved those four freedoms for every American, much less everywhere in the world. Maybe it’s time to talk about that.

click to enlarge “FREEDOM OF SPEECH,” FROM FOR FREEDOMS, HANK WILLIS THOMAS AND EMILY SHUR, 2018; ARCHIVAL PIGMENT PRINT, THE ALFOND COLLECTION OF CONTEMPORARY ART AT ROLLINS COLLEGE, GIFT OF BARBARA AND THEODORE ALFOND. © FOR FREEDOMS
  • “Freedom of Speech,” from For Freedoms, Hank Willis Thomas and Emily Shur, 2018; archival pigment print, the Alfond Collection of Contemporary Art at Rollins College, gift of Barbara and Theodore Alfond. © For Freedoms

Event Details For Freedoms Town Hall: Rebranding Patriotism
@ Cornell Fine Arts Museum, Rollins College
1000 Holt Ave.
Winter Park Area
Winter Park, FL
When: Tue., March 3, 12:30 p.m.
407-646-2525
Price: Free
Art
Location Details Cornell Fine Arts Museum, Rollins College
1000 Holt Ave.
Winter Park Area
Winter Park, FL
407-646-2526
Museum
