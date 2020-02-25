Bloggytown

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Cold temperatures are bringing sea turtles onto shore in Volusia County, and rescuers need your help

Posted By on Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 11:03 AM

click to enlarge Juvenile green sea turtle - PHOTO VIA TROY CRYDER/NASA
  • Photo via Troy Cryder/NASA
  • Juvenile green sea turtle
Sea turtles in Volusia County have been hit hard by recent cold temperatures. With a cold front expected Wednesday and weekend ahead, it could get worse.

Since Saturday, the Marine Science Center has received 17 turtles rushed in from the cold, many of them found washed up on the beach to escape the turbulent surf. The past weekend saw temperatures in the 40s and winds upwards of 30 mph. The midweek cold front could bring rain and nighttime temps in the 30s.

click to enlarge Zoo Med PowerSun UV Bulb, $54.99
  • Zoo Med PowerSun UV Bulb, $54.99
"Many of them were underweight, lethargic and covered with barnacles due to chronic immune depressions before the cold snaps," veterinarian Dr. Craig Pelton told WKMG News 6, describing the turtles coming in as "chronically debilitated."
The center anticipates more turtles to be brought in form the cold. Some of the turtles will be transferred to hospitals in South Florida.

You can help the Marine Science Center's Turtle Department through their Amazon wish list, which includes items like wound dressings made from brown algae and honey ($35.02), snake bedding ($6.65 for 8 quarts), UV bulbs ($54.99), and brine shrimp nets ($4.99).



When you find yourself shivering at night this week, think of the turtles and maybe ask Alexa to send some love.
click to enlarge PHOTO VA VOLUSIA COUNTY/FACEBOOK
  • Photo va Volusia County/Facebook
Tags: , , , ,

