Cold temperatures are bringing sea turtles onto shore in Volusia County, and rescuers need your help

Photo via Troy Cryder/NASA
Juvenile green sea turtle
Sea turtles in Volusia County have been hit hard by recent cold temperatures. With a cold front expected Wednesday and weekend ahead, it could get worse.
Since Saturday, the Marine Science Center has received 17 turtles rushed in from the cold, many of them found washed up on the beach to escape the turbulent surf. The past weekend saw temperatures in the 40s and winds upwards of 30 mph. The midweek cold front could bring
rain and nighttime temps in the 30s.
"Many of them were underweight, lethargic and covered with barnacles due to chronic immune depressions before the cold snaps," veterinarian Dr. Craig Pelton told WKMG News 6
, describing the turtles coming in as "chronically debilitated."
The center anticipates more turtles to be brought in form the cold. Some of the turtles will be transferred to hospitals in South Florida.
You can help the Marine Science Center's Turtle Department through their Amazon wish list
, which includes items like wound dressings
made from brown algae and honey ($35.02), snake bedding ($6.65 for 8 quarts), UV bulbs
($54.99), and brine shrimp nets ($4.99).
When you find yourself shivering at night this week, think of the turtles and maybe ask Alexa to send some love.
Photo va Volusia County/Facebook