Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 24, 2020

Tip Jar

Mecato's Bakery and Café opens new downtown Orlando location

Posted By on Mon, Feb 24, 2020 at 7:54 PM

click to enlarge mecatos-edited-1-1000.jpg
With just a little flour and a lot of patience, Mecato's Bakery & Café finally opened its doors for downtown Orlando workers and residents.

The new authentic Colombian bakery is located at 20 N. Orange Ave., on the first floor the CenterState Bank building, home of Spectrum 13 News and the Morgan & Morgan law firm.

Although you may be content with a double-whipped white chocolate mocha Frappuccino, you can now enjoy a little taste of Colombia instead. In America, we pride ourselves on coffee consumption, but in Colombia, the entire country would fall apart without it. Mecato's features what they call the "Truly Fresh Cup of Coffee," the house specialty harvested in Colombia.

Colombia is the second biggest coffee producer of Arabica coffee, and is known for its iconic fictional coffee farmer Juan Valdez. Colombians harvest from 560,000 coffee farms throughout the entire country, making it the largest exporter from South America. There's even a theme park called National Coffee Park in the Quindío area.
click to enlarge mecatos-edited-2-1000.jpg

Meanwhile in Orlando, if you need a pick-me-up early in the morning or something to satisfy your sweet tooth, the bakery offers Colombian-inspired pastries, empanadas and arepas rellenas.



The Colombian beanery is also located in Waterford Lakes and on Lake Underhill Road, and they provide catering. So, stop "procaffeinating" and diversify your morning downtown.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Land permits reveal a ton of new details regarding Universal Orlando's Epic Universe Read More

  2. Former Carnival cruise ship makes nausea-inducing entrance into Florida port Read More

  3. Two massive great whites pinged off Titusville coast, and drone spots shark herd at New Smyrna Beach Read More

  4. Lil Nas X crashes Orlando wedding reception at Disney World Read More

  5. Electronic music godheads Kraftwerk announce 3-D show in Orlando this summer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation