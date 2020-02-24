Mecato's Bakery and Café opens new downtown Orlando location

click to enlarge
With just a little flour and a lot of patience, Mecato's Bakery & Café
finally opened its doors for downtown Orlando workers and residents.
The new authentic Colombian bakery is located at 20 N. Orange Ave., on the first floor the CenterState Bank building, home of Spectrum 13 News and the Morgan & Morgan law firm.
Although you may be content with a double-whipped white chocolate mocha Frappuccino, you can now enjoy a little taste of Colombia instead. In America, we pride ourselves on coffee consumption, but in Colombia, the entire country would fall apart without it. Mecato's features what they call the "Truly Fresh Cup of Coffee," the house specialty harvested in Colombia.
Colombia is the second biggest
coffee producer of Arabica coffee, and is known for its iconic fictional coffee farmer Juan Valdez. Colombians harvest from 560,000 coffee farms throughout the entire country, making it the largest exporter from South America. There's even a theme park called National Coffee Park in the Quindío area.
Meanwhile in Orlando, if you need a pick-me-up early in the morning or something to satisfy your sweet tooth, the bakery offers Colombian-inspired pastries, empanadas and arepas rellenas.
The Colombian beanery is also located in Waterford Lakes and on Lake Underhill Road, and they provide catering. So, stop "procaffeinating" and diversify your morning downtown.
