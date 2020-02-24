Lil Nas X crashes Orlando wedding reception at Disney World

click to enlarge
-
Screenshot via Lil Nas X/Twitter
Lil Nas X is magical.
The 20-year-old gay, Black country rapper-singer is casually bending musical style and piercing homophobia and genre-based racism like a unicorn of cultural acceptance and artistic evolution. His earth-conquering "Old Town Road" remained the No. 1 song for a record-breaking 17 weeks – with mythically awesome outfits to match.
Last weekend, he shared some of that magic with a random wedding reception in Orlando.
In a 12-second video he tweeted
, captioned "just crashed a wedding at disney world," Nas X can be seen in a decorated white sweatsuit, wearing his signature white cowboy hat, holding the bride's hand and escorting her into a reception hall while his song, "Old Town Road," plays in the background. The wedding guests shrieked, as they realized who just joined the party.
As the two head to the dance floor, the camera pans to the right to capture a surprised wedding guest's reaction.
click to enlarge
-
Screenshot via Lil Nas X/Twitter
"Oh my God!" the woman hollers, "what the fuck is happening right now?"
Magic was happening, surprised woman who is likely to become a meme – actual magic
was happening at Disney World. Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.