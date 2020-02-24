The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 24, 2020

The Heard

Lil Nas X crashes Orlando wedding reception at Disney World

Posted By on Mon, Feb 24, 2020 at 9:41 AM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA LIL NAS X/TWITTER
  • Screenshot via Lil Nas X/Twitter
Lil Nas X is magical.

The 20-year-old gay, Black country rapper-singer is casually bending musical style and piercing homophobia and genre-based racism like a unicorn of cultural acceptance and artistic evolution. His earth-conquering "Old Town Road" remained the No. 1 song for a record-breaking 17 weeks – with mythically awesome outfits to match.

Last weekend, he shared some of that magic with a random wedding reception in Orlando.

In a 12-second video he tweeted, captioned "just crashed a wedding at disney world," Nas X can be seen in a decorated white sweatsuit, wearing his signature white cowboy hat, holding the bride's hand and escorting her into a reception hall while his song, "Old Town Road," plays in the background. The wedding guests shrieked, as they realized who just joined the party.



As the two head to the dance floor, the camera pans to the right to capture a surprised wedding guest's reaction.
click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA LIL NAS X/TWITTER
  • Screenshot via Lil Nas X/Twitter
"Oh my God!" the woman hollers, "what the fuck is happening right now?"

Magic was happening, surprised woman who is likely to become a meme – actual magic was happening at Disney World. Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Two massive great whites pinged off Titusville coast, and drone spots shark herd at New Smyrna Beach Read More

  2. Land permits reveal a ton of new details regarding Universal Orlando's Epic Universe Read More

  3. Apopka preacher and Trump spiritual advisor tells churchgoers to pay her instead of their bills Read More

  4. Six Flags becomes first theme park chain to make all locations Certified Autism Centers Read More

  5. New rumor points to Pixar Pier-style redo heading to Disney's Hollywood Studios Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation