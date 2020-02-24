The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 24, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

Posted By on Mon, Feb 24, 2020 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Have You Seen What's Swimming Off Our Coast?

Ummmm... I know we have sharks off the coast of Florida, but I wasn't thinking they were this big! - LINK

Congrats Six Flaggs on seeing a need and conquering it! The popular park becomes the first theme park to certify all of its locations certified autism centers. - LINK



If you haven't been able to score tickets to the popular Broadway musical, Hamilton, there's a show opening at the Dr. Phillips Center tomorrow you must see. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Two massive great whites pinged off Titusville coast, and drone spots shark herd at New Smyrna Beach Read More

  2. Apopka preacher and Trump spiritual advisor tells churchgoers to pay her instead of their bills Read More

  3. Six Flags becomes first theme park chain to make all locations Certified Autism Centers Read More

  4. Lil Nas X crashes Orlando wedding reception at Disney World Read More

  5. New rumor points to Pixar Pier-style redo heading to Disney's Hollywood Studios Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation