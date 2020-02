Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

Ummmm... I know we have sharks off the coast of Florida, but I wasn't thinking they were this big! - LINK Congrats Six Flaggs on seeing a need and conquering it! The popular park becomes the first theme park to certify all of its locations certified autism centers. - LINK If you haven't been able to score tickets to the popular Broadway musical, Hamilton, there's a show opening at the Dr. Phillips Center tomorrow you must see. - LINK

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press